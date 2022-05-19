VeeCon NFT Conference Kicks Off Today: Here Are The Details And What Benzinga Is Most Excited About

VeeCon 2022 kicks off Thursday, May 19 featuring speakers, panels and experiences connecting the non-fungible token community. Here are the details.

What Happened: Announced in 2021, VeeCon 2022 is an NFT festival created and hosted by Gary Vaynerchuk (aka Gary Vee) and VeeFriends. The event will be the first NFT ticketed event and takes place at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 19-22.

VeeCon will also be held in 2023 and 2024. All VeeFriends NFT holders get free access to the festival with others gaining access through giveaways, contests or by purchasing their own NFT ticket to the event.

“VeeFriends and VeeCon are the culmination of my business and creative passions; this makes it special to me to see the first inaugural VeeCon come to fruition here in Minnesota,” Vee said. “I am so grateful to bring these iconic figures together to meet the VeeFriends community and speak about topics I’ve been passionate about my whole life.”

The calendar for VeeCon is packed with events with Thursday night kicking off at 5 p.m. CT with an event at The Commons offering various activities, a pitch competition, games and musical performances.

Panels and speakers are spread out throughout the stadium with multiple stages going on at once.

Friday starts the panels with Vee kicking off the event with a keynote speech on the main stage at 9:30 a.m. CT. Among the highlighted speakers on Friday are Spike Lee, GFunk, Kevin Smith, Steve Aoki, Mike Novogratz, Deepak Chopra and Bobby Kim. Friday night will be capped off with a concert showcasing several musical acts including TLC.

Saturday features a huge lineup of speakers including Pharell, Seth Green, Clon, Guy Oseary, Liam Payne, Logan Paul, Ricky Williams, Chuck Liddell, Baron Davis, Eva Longoria and Beeple. There is a concert on Saturday night with musical guests including Miguel.

Sunday will be a shorter day, but features another strong lineup of speakers: Art Blocks founder Erick Calderon, SLOTH, Danny Cole, and Snoop Dogg. The day will be closed out with a wrap-up speech from Vee.

What Benzinga is Excited About: Benzinga will be attending VeeCon 2022 to take part in the panels and events and will be recapping the days with articles and video interviews.

One of the items to be most excited about is meeting people face to face that have already been featured on Benzinga shows. This includes Gary Vee, Matt Higgins, Pablo Stanley (Robotos), Frankie Aguilar (Sup Ducks) and many more.

Benzinga is also excited to meet and interact with some of the key partners at the event including Rally, Immutable, Ledger and PepsiCo, Inc. PEP.

The Pepsi NFT Land will feature interactive exhibits from projects such as Deadfellaz, Sup Ducks, CyberKongz and more.

Panels at the top of the list include celebrities, movie directors and athletes explaining why they’re so excited about NFTs. One panel features Williams, Liddell and Davis together discussing the role of athletes in NFTs. Mila Kunis, Eva Longoria, Kevin Smith and Seth Green, who recently made the news about the theft of about $300,000 of his Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, are among the actors sharing their paths in NFTs and what’s ahead.

Hearing updates from NFT collections such as PUNKS Comic, Cool Cats, CyberKongz, Deadfellaz, Creature World and more will also be a great experience to share with Benzinga readers and viewers.

Snoop Dogg will likely be one of the most attended panels Sunday and could provide great insight into why the musician is so bullish on the long-term success of NFTs.

On the business side of things, panels will feature discussions on investing in NFTs and share insight from companies like Coinbase Global Inc COIN, Fanatics, Candy Digital and more.

A keynote from Guy Oseary could provide insight into why he's betting big.

Stay tuned to Benzinga for more coverage of VeeCon 2022.