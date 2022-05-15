How You Can Win Free NFTs During Sunday's Billboard Music Awards

A partnership between PepsiCo PEP and the Billboard Music Awards will see viewers of the award show having the chance to live mint non-fungible tokens.

What Happened: A new NFT collection called The Pepsi Mic Drop x Billboard Music Awards Winners Club was announced as part of the partnership between Pepsi and Billboard.

The new NFT collection marks the first time that fans can take home a piece of the Billboard Music Awards.

During the award show, fans will be able to mint NFTs for 20 minutes after each award is announced. Fans can follow the social media channels of Pepsi and Billboard and visit the BillboardChartStars website for more details.

One artist or group will be honored with a unique NFT during the show. A QR code will be seen during the show that will take fans to the redemption site for an exclusive Pepsi Mic Drop Moment drop.

“Pepsi has a deep-rooted heritage in music, so our partnership with Billboard to create the Pepsi Mic Drop x Billboard Music Awards Winners Club NFT Collection is a great reflection of our ongoing desire to connect with fans that share our unapologetic love of music,” Pepsi Chief Marketing Officer Todd Kaplan said.

Why It’s Important: The new NFT collection marks a first for the award show industry with live minting during the awards show, a move that could be replicated in the future.

“This collection is built to be broadly accessible to music fans who want to capture a piece of history from this year’s 2022 Billboard Music Awards,” Kaplan said.

Kaplan noted the collection is free to mint and easy to access, two items that could bring new people to the NFT space. The NFTs are built on the Flow blockchain, an eco-friendly blockchain that is also used for NBA Top Shot.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will air at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and on the Peacock streaming platform, both owned by Comcast Corporation CMCSA. The award show is hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs and will also feature the 2022 Billboard Music Awards Icon Award winner Mary J. Blige.