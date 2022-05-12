What's Going On With Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Coinbase?

Coinbase Global Inc COIN shares are trading higher by 3.48% at $55.59 after the company reported first-quarter results on Wednesday. The stock has been volatile following the report, initially falling late Wednesday.

A heavy sell-off in the broader cryptocurrency sector has also added to selling pressure in Coinbase shares. Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD are lower by 20.45% to $29,500 and lower by 27.42% to $2,000 over the trailing week, respectively.

Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Coinbase has a 52-week high of $368.90 and a 52-week low of $40.83.