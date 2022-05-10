Why Bitcoin-, Ethereum- And Litecoin-Related Stock Coinbase Is Diving Today

Shares of several banks and financial services companies, including Coinbase Global Inc COIN, are trading lower amid continued volatility as traders assess recent Fed policy changes and ongoing inflation concerns.

Traders and investors are also watching for Coinbase’s first-quarter earnings report, which is confirmed for Tuesday’s after-hours session. According to analyst consensus estimates, Coinbase is expected to report EPS of 17 cents on revenue of $1.48 billion.

Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Coinbase has a 52-week high of $368.90 and a 52-week low of $72.49.