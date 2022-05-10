QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Bitcoin-, Ethereum- And Litecoin-Related Stock Coinbase Is Diving Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
May 10, 2022 12:33 PM | 1 min read

Shares of several banks and financial services companies, including Coinbase Global Inc COIN, are trading lower amid continued volatility as traders assess recent Fed policy changes and ongoing inflation concerns.

Traders and investors are also watching for Coinbase’s first-quarter earnings report, which is confirmed for Tuesday’s after-hours session. According to analyst consensus estimates, Coinbase is expected to report EPS of 17 cents on revenue of $1.48 billion.

See Also: Why Plug Power Stock Is Trading Lower

Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Coinbase has a 52-week high of $368.90 and a 52-week low of $72.49.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingCryptocurrencyMarketsMoversTrading Ideas