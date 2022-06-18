ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Bitcoin Gold Is Falling Saturday

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
June 18, 2022 3:32 PM | 1 min read

Shares of several popular altcoins, including Bitcoin Gold BTG/USD, are trading lower again Saturday afternoon in sympathy with apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD and second-largest market cap crypto Ethereum ETH/USD

Crypto has traded lower this week in tandem with major U.S. indices, which are also experiencing marked weakness after the Federal Reserve Wednesday afternoon raised its target fed funds rate by 75 basis points to a new range of between 1.5% and 1.75%, its largest interest rate hike in 28 years.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell Wednesday said another 0.75% rate hike is on the table for the next Fed meeting in July... Read More

Cryptocurrencies have been seen by some investors as a speculative hedge against inflation and the Fed's plans to curb inflation could weigh on the broader cryptocurrency sector.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Bitcoin Gold is trading lower by 4.07% to $14.98 Saturday afternoon. Bitcoin Gold is also lower by 18.02% over the trailing month amid ongoing weakness in the broader cryptocurrency market.

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Federal ReserveMoversTrading Ideas