What's Going On With Boeing Shares?

Shares of Boeing Co BA are trading lower amid overall market weakness as stocks continue to fall amid concerns over the potential economic impacts of Fed rate hikes and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. China's recent spike in COVID cases has also weighed on global travel demand, which could pressure airline-related stocks.

The 10-year note has risen from a low of 0.5% in 2020 to nearly 3.0% in April. In general, earnings years into the future are worth less today when interest rates rise.

See Also: What's Going On With Microsoft Stock Today?

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Boeing is trading lower by 4.55% at $167.91. Boeing has a 52-week high of $258.40 and a 52-week low of $167.58.