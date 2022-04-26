QQQ
Analyst Sees Ethereum Set For $3,400 Level

by Benzinga Overnight Desk, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 26, 2022 4:54 AM | 1 min read

Cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe says Ethereum looks set to retest the $3,400 level. If the level is breached, it is "party time," the Eight founder told his 580,000 Twitter followers.

#Ethereum looks ready to test $3,400 again.

If that breaks -> party time. pic.twitter.com/JfFjaZrO0Z

— Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) April 26, 2022

Poppe's comments follow a recovery in the cryptocurrency market, with Ethereum breaching the $3,000 at the time of writing, up 6.6% over 24 hours. Bitcoin BTC/USD traded 5.2% higher at $40,525.

The cryptocurrency markets are seeing recovery — with Dogecoin DOGE/USD topping the charts — following Elon Musk reaching an agreement to purchase Twitter Inc. TWTR for $44 billion.

