This Real Estate Company Says PropTech Will Be The Catalyst to Scale Its National Services

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

One of the biggest challenges cannabis companies face when starting or expanding is finding a location that’s zoned to permit operating a marijuana business.

While many states have taken the plunge and legalized cannabis, some municipalities in those states have been slow to get on board, and those that allow marijuana businesses within their boundaries each have different zoning requirements. There are over 40,000 localities across the United States, each with their own sets of zoning codes and permitting complexity.

Without a clear map showing companies the road to securing a location for their business, it’s reportedly difficult to navigate a smooth real estate transaction. In Arizona, for example, only 1% of commercial real estate properties are eligible to be used by cannabis businesses.

While there are real estate investment trusts (REITs) like Innovative Industrial Properties IIPR and NewLake Capital Partners Inc. NLCP that provide much needed capital by acquiring freestanding industrial and retail properties and leasing them back to cannabis companies, the entire process starts with commercial real estate solutions that address the complexity of cannabis transactions.

That’s where Scottsdale, Arizona-based Zoned Properties ZDPY comes in with its full spectrum of real estate development services. Zoned Properties has created a new division — PropTech Services — that focuses on investing in various property technology platforms, including GIS mapping and data services, to bring solutions to complex markets such as regulated cannabis.

Zoned Properties works with multistate operators, companies looking to win a license and license owners who are looking for new locations.

The company states that its team of experts and its proprietary technology platforms give its clients the edge they need to make informed real estate decisions.

Zoned Properties reported partnering with real estate zoning experts Zoneomics to help cannabis businesses identify zoned properties that can be permitted and authorized for their operations.

New PropTech Solution, a Decade in the Making

Under the brand REZONE, Zoned Properties says its intelligence mapping platform will focus on democratizing cannabis commercial real estate data, providing hundreds of thousands of service professionals, business operators and real estate investors with the data and information they need to successfully develop regulated real estate projects.

Zoned Properties believes that the subscription-based software platform will allow it to scale its unique real estate services through artificial intelligence. The project team expects to launch the platform in mid-2022.

“Anyone from a legacy grower to a multimillion-dollar real estate firm that is just dipping their toes into regulated markets will be able to leverage this technology for their own use,” says Bryan McLaren, CEO of Zoned Properties.

The company believes that REZONE has the capacity to transform both the real estate and tech landscape. It might empower everyone to find information for themselves rather than relying on a real estate company to share its data. While some cities try to create their own maps, they might not have the resources or funds to have them built. REZONE is meant to give them the tools to create a real estate plan at a minimal cost.

“Ultimately, Zoned Properties is providing technology that will close the gap between startup cannabis operations and multimillion-dollar real estate firms with REZONE,” says Berekk Blackwell, COO of Zoned Properties..

Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash