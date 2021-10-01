Here's How Much Gary Vee's NFT Artwork Sold For At Christie's Auction

Gary Vaynerchuk, commonly known as Gary Vee, has been a big figure in the world of non-fungible tokens. The success of VeeFriends, a project launched by the entrepreneur, led to the inclusion of some original artwork at a Christie’s auction held Oct. 1.

What Happened: Christie’s hosted a live auction called “Post-War to Present” that featured several well-known NFT projects. Included in the auctions were a full set of Curio Cards and Sets 1-3 of Art Blocks Curated.

Original artwork from Vee used to create his NFT line called VeeFriends was included in the auction.

“I made them and drew them physically, then clamped them with PSA,” Vee said on CNN in an announcement video.

The auction was for physical art and not NFTs from the VeeFriends line.

The Results: Vee’s artwork sold for a total of $1,262,500. Here is how the five art pieces performed:

Empathetic Elephant: $412,500

Gratitude Gorilla: $250,000

Diamond Hands Hen: $162,500

You’re Gonna Die Fly: $200,000

Tremendous Tiger: $237,500

Vee previously gave no listing price or expected sale price for the auctions.

“Start it at $0, I’m that confident the market will understand what it is,” Vee said previously.

The artwork was compared to original artwork from movies and shows by Vee. Collectors have bought into original artwork for years, giving Vee confidence in the auctioned items.

What’s Next: The auction was done by Vee in a possible move to increase value for VeeFriends holders.

“It elevates the brand. This is my Disney. This is my Pokemon,” Vee said.

Vee has said he will work on VeeFriends for the next 40 to 50 years: “People underestimated the project in the OG NFT-land and this is another execution that’s not going to allow them to underestimate it anymore.”

VeeFriends launched via a Dutch auction with starting prices of 2.5 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and declining over time.

The floor price of VeeFriends was 9.5 ETH at the end of August. The floor price hit 21 ETH at the time of the auction announcement. At the time of writing, the current floor price of VeeFriends is 15.5 ETH, or around $51,000.