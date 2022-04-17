Biggest Ethereum Whale Acquires 223 Billion Shiba Inu Worth Over $5.7M; Ranks Top Holding Of Largest ETH Wallets

WhaleStats recently reported that Ethereum ETH/USD whale "BlueWhale0073", which is the fifth-largest ETH whale, has bought more than 223 billion Shiba Inu SHIB/USD worth over $5.7 million.

Along with that, large traders have purchased a significant amount of SHIB which made it one of the most purchased assets in the last 24 hours.

It ranks among the top 10 purchased tokens for the 2,000 biggest ETH whales.

SHIB also remains the top holding by dollar value among the top 1,000 ETH whales. These top wallets currently hold $1,602,881,412 worth of the meme coin.

