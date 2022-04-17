Bored Apes Yacht Club Sales Surge By Over 176% In 24 Hours, Floor Price Hits 109 ETH

According to WuBlockchain’s data, Bored Apes Yacht Club (BAYC) has seen the project's total market value increase to almost $1 billion, as the trading volume rose by over 176% in a 24-hour period.

Along with that, the floor price of the series spiked to almost 110 ETH, which is approximately $330,000.

The Bored Apes Yacht Club collection currently has over 6,400 holders.

Also Read: Your Bored Ape NFT Could Feature In Coinbase's New Movie: Here's How

The 24-hour trading volume of BAYC series NFTs has risen by more than 176%. The current floor price of this series is 109.5 ETH, the total market value is 996 million US dollars, and the number of addresses held is 6,419.https://t.co/jWQdJoZa1z — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) April 16, 2022

Earlier this month, EtherScan reported that Bored Ape Yacht Club's Discord account was compromised, with some users' funds stolen and at least one NFT stolen.

Superplastic teamed up with Bored Ape Yacht Club to launch the first-ever vinyl toy collaboration in the NFT collection.

The vinyl figures became available for sale on April 14 for $222 each, and all five 13-inch SUPERBORED art toys are already sold out.

Last month, American singer Madonna purchased her very own BAYC NFT. She purchased a pink bored ape wearing a leather cap, as it fit the superstar's provocative look and performance.

Also Read: This Small-Cap Retailer Is Now Carrying Bored Ape Yacht Club Clothing