Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) owners could see their NFTs featured on the silver screen this June.

What Happened: On Monday, Coinbase Global Inc COIN said it had partnered with Bored Ape creators Yuga Labs to make a three-part animated movie series titled “The Degen Trilogy.”

The first part of the trilogy is set to premiere at NFT.NYC in June. The movies will reportedly feature NFTs from the Bored Ape Yacht Club, Mutant Ape Yacht Club, and other collections from the Bored Ape family.

How To Participate: BAYC and Coinbase invited all Bored Ape holders to submit their apes for casting.

Here's how you can help us make this movie:

Get @CoinbaseWallet

Submit your Bored Ape

Hide an easter egg — Coinbase (@coinbase) April 11, 2022

Users will first be required to connect their Coinbase Wallet to a website dedicated to the casting process.

They can then submit their Bored Apes to be considered as characters in the movie. Coinbase advised users to “hide an easter egg” in their submissions to better their chances of being selected.

The Bored Apes submitted will reportedly be reviewed by a Hollywood casting director.

After the movies are released, only users with a Coinbase Wallet will be able to view them.

“You can think of this as a love letter to the NFT tech that has provided so much creative liberation for artists,” said Coinbase Director of Entertainment and Culture William Swann to CoinDesk.

“We really look to [Bored Apes] as sort of our North Star in the NFT space. They've created such a massive and engaging community.”

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, BAYC’s ecosystem token ApeCoin APE/USD was trading at $10.99, down 3.53% in the last 24 hours.