This Small-Cap Retailer Is Now Carrying Bored Ape Yacht Club Clothing

Merchandise featuring the Bored Ape Yacht Club logo has typically been reserved as exclusives for holders of Bored Ape Yacht Club or Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFT holders. Thanks to a licensing deal with some Ape holders, those not in the project might be able to buy some Ape merch online or at their local mall.

What Happened: A licensing deal with several Bored Ape Yacht Club owners and Diamond Supply Co has brought t-shirts and hoodies featuring the popular NFT collection to Zumiez Inc ZUMZ stores and into its online store.

Several people shared pictures of the merchandise from Zumiez stores including Twitter Inc TWTR user franalations23, who said he allowed his Ape to be used in the collection.

Head to your local @zumiez across the nation to pick up my collab with @nickydiamonds featuring mine and a few other apes from @BoredApeYC!! Send me your pics of what you copped for a chance at a free @sneakerpunkznft ! For holders I'll be doing giveaways in the discord!🐒💎 pic.twitter.com/T8P9q7xlKv — franalations.eth (@franalations23) April 2, 2022

Bored Ape Gazette, which provides news on the entire Yuga Labs ecosystem, shared a picture on Twitter from a Zumiez store in a Florida mall.

A quick search on the Zumiez website for Bored Ape reveals over 20 items for sale ranging in price from $37.95 for a t-shirt to $89.95 for a zip-up hoodie.

The items feature Bored Apes and Mutant Apes, including some with unique traits like Grin Multicolored (Rainbow Grill), which is only featured on 116 total Bored Apes.

Yuga Labs recently offered some exclusive merch to owners of Bored Ape Yacht Club and Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFTs. The merch was only purchasable using ApeCoin APE/USD, a recently launched token connected to the Yuga Labs ecosystem.

Related Link: How To Buy NFTs

Why It’s Important: Owners of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs are free to create projects using their individual Apes.

This has led to products being launched featuring one Ape or multiple Apes and also recently led to a restaurant launching with a Bored Ape as the logo and as part of the packaging and product materials.

Retailers can often see catalysts evolving around high demand product releases. There is a chance that the launch of Bored Ape merch at Zumiez stores could act a catalyst for the company.

Zumiez reported fourth-quarter sales of $346.7 million, up 4.6% year-over-year. The company is expected to report first-quarter sales in June. The results could include a brief portion of the time Bored Ape merch was available in stores and executives could also comment on demand at that time.

Zumiez has 738 stores, including 602 in the United States, as of Feb. 26, 2022.

ZUMZ Price Action: Zumiez shares closed at $37.88 Wednesday, down 1.2%, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock has a 52-week range of $35.32 to $55.10.