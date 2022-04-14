Superplastic, Bored Ape Yacht Club Launch Vinyl Toy Collaboration: How You Can Get A BAYC Replica Toy

A leading creator of animated celebrities and vinyl art toys has teamed up with one of the most popular non-fungible token collections of all time to launch an exclusive, limited time toy launch. Here’s the details and how you can get your hands on one of the vinyl figures.

What Happened: Superplastic is teaming with Bored Ape Yacht Club to launch the first ever vinyl toy collaboration in the NFT space on Thursday.

Superplastic is a leader in the virtual celebrity space, with the characters Janky and Guiggimon being playable in the video game “Fortnite.” The company has also collaborated with celebrities including J Balvin and Paris Hilton and brands including Christie’s and Gucci. Janky and Guiggimon have sold over $20 million in NFTs, making them among the most popular “synthetic artists” of all time.

“At Superplastic we don’t think of ourselves simply as toymakers or digital artists, we are storytellers who utilize any and all forms of media to connect with our community and keep weaving a unique tapestry that is our ever-expanding world,” Superplastic founder and CEO Paul Budnitz said.

Budnitz said this is the next chapter in a story that is “just getting started.”

The SuperBored Release: On Thursday, April 14, the two companies will launch the “SuperBored” Superplastic x BAYC, with several releases planned in limited 15-minute windows and some available only to NFT holders.

The vinyl figures will be sold for $222 each and can be purchased with U.S. dollars. Superplastic originally planned to offer the option to pay with Ethereum ETH/USD or ApeCoin APE/USD, but tweeted that it could not ultimately make this work. The sales will be made with Coinbase Commerce, a unit of Coinbase Global COIN, and take place on the Superplastic website.

Here are the launches for Thursday:

1-1:15 p.m. EDT: BAYC Curtis, available only to Bored Ape Yacht Club owners

1:45-2 p.m. EDT: Superplastic Skipper, available only to owners of Cryptojankyz, Headtripz and Supergucci NFT owners

2-2:45 p.m. EDT: MAYC Curtis, available only to Mutant Ape Yacht Club owners

3:15-3:30 p.m. EDT, Public Curtis, available to everyone as a public offering

3:15-3:30 p.m. EDT, Public Skipper, available to everyone as a public offering

Buyers will be limited to two figures for each variant. The figures are 13 inches. Each launch will last 15 minutes. The figures are based on “Curtis,” the mascot of Bored Ape Yacht Club, and “Skipper,” which is Bored Ape Yacht Club #6984, owned by Superplastic.

TOMORROW @BoredApeYC X SUPERPLASTIC VINYL DROPPIN IN HOT N’ SPICY. DON’T MISS TF OUT… pic.twitter.com/OFWH0ZInEe — SUPERPLASTIC (@superplastic) April 13, 2022

Price Action: The floor price of Bored Ape Yacht Club is 109 Ethereum at the time of writing.

ApeCoin is trading at $13.05.