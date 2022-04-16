Gemini Exchange Launches Crypto Credit Card In All 50 States: Here Are The Perks

Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini has launched its crypto credit card in the U.S. The Gemini credit card will be available across all 50 states.
- The Gemini Credit Card supports more than 60 cryptocurrencies for rewards, including Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD, and others.
- With this credit card, customers can earn 3% back in crypto on dining purchases (up to $6,000 in annual spending), 2% on groceries, and 1% on all other purchases.
- There's no exchange fee to acquire the crypto rewards.
- There is no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees with the card.
- Customers will be able to use the Gemini Credit Card anywhere Mastercard Inc MA is accepted.
- Customers can receive access to exclusive offers with select merchants such as DoorDash Inc DASH, HelloFresh, LYFT Inc LYFT, and ShopRunner, and all other benefits from the Mastercard.
Also Read: This Country Is The Most Crypto-Friendly Nation In The World
Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Bitcoincredit cardCrypto credit carddogecoinDoorDashetherGeminiHelloFreshLyftShopRunnerCryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesMarkets