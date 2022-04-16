Gemini Exchange Launches Crypto Credit Card In All 50 States: Here Are The Perks

Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini has launched its crypto credit card in the U.S. The Gemini credit card will be available across all 50 states.

The Gemini Credit Card supports more than 60 cryptocurrencies for rewards, including Bitcoin BTC/USD , Ethereum ETH/USD , Dogecoin DOGE/USD , and others.

, , , and others. With this credit card, customers can earn 3% back in crypto on dining purchases (up to $6,000 in annual spending), 2% on groceries, and 1% on all other purchases.

There's no exchange fee to acquire the crypto rewards.

There is no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees with the card.

Customers will be able to use the Gemini Credit Card anywhere Mastercard Inc MA is accepted.

is accepted. Customers can receive access to exclusive offers with select merchants such as DoorDash Inc DASH , HelloFresh, LYFT Inc LYFT , and ShopRunner, and all other benefits from the Mastercard.

