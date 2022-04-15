Sonic The Metaverse? How Sega Plans To Launch NFTs

Could one of the fastest video game characters speed into the metaverse and NFT market? Here’s what Sega Sammy Holdings Inc SGAMY is planning for Sonic the Hedgehog and other characters as it grows the metaverse.

What Happened: Sega is launching a five-year plan called “Super Game” that will bring its new titles "beyond the traditional framework of games."

Sega will launch AAA titles while alco incorporating Web3 elements that could include non-fungible tokens.

“It is a natural extension for the future of gaming that it will expand to involve new areas such as cloud gaming and NFTs,” Sega Producer Masayoshi Kikuchi said.

Kikuchi also hinted that part of the “Super Game” plan could lead to Sega launching its own metaverse initiative.

Several titles are being developed for the “Super Game” plan, and many will be interactive titles.

For a title to be “Super Game” material, it has to meet four criteria, according to Kikuchi:

Multi-platform

Multi-language

Releases simultaneously worldwide

Triple A title (one of most popular in the world)

Sega announced plans to launch NFTs in April 2021 based on a collaboration with blockchain developer double jump.tokyo.

In January 2022, Sega also registered for the trademark “Sega NFT,” signaling its potential entry in the growing space.

Why It’s Important: The moves from Sega come as it is enjoying the box office success of “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” in partnership with Paramount Global PARA PARAA. Sega also has an upcoming Sonic show with Netflix Inc NFXL.

The box office success, new streaming show and all-around successful brand recognition of Sonic could make him a good first entry in the NFT space by the company.

Sega exploring the NFT space follows several other large video game companies. Ubisoft Entertainment UBSFY announced plans last year to bring in-game NFTs. The company also announced a further push into NFTs and the metaverse through a partnership with its Rabbids brand and The Sandbox SAND/USD.

SGAMY Price Action: Sega Sammy Holdings stock closed at $18.25 Thursday, up 1.39% versus a 52-week range of $2.96 to $4.79, according to Benzinga Pro.