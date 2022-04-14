Nexo CEO Predicts Bitcoin Will Hit $100K Within A Year, Sees Short-Term Headwinds: CNBC

by

CEO Antoni Trenchev of crypto lending firm Nexo expects Bitcoin to hit $100,000 within a year, CNBC reports.

Nexo had just launched a "crypto-backed" payment card in collaboration with Mastercard Inc MA .

. Bitcoin's price will have to more than double for the prophecy to come true.

Antoni Trenchev was also "worried" about bitcoin's short-term prospects, suggesting it may fall in tandem with traditional financial markets as the Federal Reserve starts unwinding its massive monetary stimulus program.

However, the fall could "give further impetus to crypto," as a "crash" in stocks would likely mean the U.S. central bank eventually goes "back to easing in no time," he said

In January 2020, Trenchev saw Bitcoin's price top $50,000 by the end of that year. Bitcoin only hit a high of just over $29,000 that year. But the cryptocurrency transcended that $50,000 in February 2021.

Bitfinex CTO Paolo Ardoino saw bitcoin fall sharply below $40,000, but he expects by digital currency will be "well above" $50,000 by the end of the year.

