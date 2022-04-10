Top 10 NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume: CloneX Tops The Leaderboard, Azuki Falls, Akuma, Shinsekai And MOAR Join

The non-fungible token market continues to heat up with strong sales volume on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace for buying and selling items.

A waitlist for the highly anticipated Coinbase Global Inc COIN NFT marketplace has more than 2.5 million people signed up, which could increase the valuation and demand for NFT projects.

Every week, Benzinga takes a look at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume, as reported by CryptoSlam.

Here is a look at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume for the past week.

CloneX: $50.9 million, +165.1%

Mutant Ape Yacht Club: $33.4 million, -3.1%

Bored Ape Yacht Club: $30.5 million, -32.8%

Azuki: $23.8 million, -74.8%

Arcade Land: $23.2 million, -1.1%

Akuma: $20.0 million, +96.9%

Beanz: $17.6 million, -60.6%

Shinsekai: $17.6 million, N/A

Impostors Genesis: $16.5 million, -57.2%

MOAR by Joan Cornella: $16.1 million, N/A

What Happened: This week’s list was topped by CloneX, a project from RTFKT, a digital sneaker company that was acquired by Nike Inc NKE. CloneX was the biggest gainer of the top 10 in terms of sales volume increase and positions gained, moving from ninth last week to first this week.

Mutant Ape Yacht Club moved up from sixth place to second for the week, and fellow Yuga Labs project Bored Ape Yacht Club held steady at third place.

Azuki, which topped the list the past two weeks, dropped to fourth place with a sharp decline in sales volume.

Arcade Land held up strong, dropping only 1.1% from last week and moving up several positions.

New to the list this week were Akuma, Shinsekai and MOAR by Joan Cornella.

Akuma minted in late March and is a collection of 5,555 “Yokai.” The collection promises to blur the lines of the digital and physical world, creating a “phygital world.”

Shinsekai is aiming to build the “greatest NFT manga community” and is another anime styled collection that has enjoyed recent success.

MOAR, which has a floor price of 1.09 Ethereum ETH/USD, is a collection of 5,555 hand-drawn NFTs by Spanish artist Joan Cornella.

Ranking just outside the top ten was the VaynerSports Pass at 11th place with $16.1 million in sales volume. The mint saw huge demand and high gas fees.

Doodles (12th), up 51% from the previous week and Adidas Originals (16th) up 382% from the previous week, were two of the biggest volume gainers in the top 20. Pudgy Penguins, which recently announced new owners, came in 23rd place with sales of $7.6 million, up 107% from the previous week.

Photo: Courtesy of Marco Verch Professional on Flickr