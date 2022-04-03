Top 10 NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume: Azuki Tops 2 Weeks In A Row, Bored Ape Drops And This Avalanche-Based Project Hangs On

The non-fungible token market continues to heat up with strong sales volume on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace for buying and selling items.

A waitlist for the highly anticipated Coinbase Global Inc COIN NFT marketplace has more than 2.5 million people signed up, which could increase the valuation and demand for NFT projects.

Every week, Benzinga takes a look at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume, as reported by CryptoSlam.

Here is a look at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume from the past week.

Azuki: $93.5 million, +106.5%

World of Women Galaxy: $53.2 million, +132.9%

Bored Ape Yacht Club: $45.4 million, -16.6%

Something: $44.4 million, N/A

Impostors Genesis: $38.4 million, N/A

Mutant Ape Yacht Club: $34.4 million, -15.2%

Kiwami: $32.4 million, +1,078.6%

Arcade Land: $23.3 million, N/A

CloneX: $19.1 million, +45.7%

Crabada: $15.1 million, +0.8%

What Happened: Azuki topped the list for the second straight week and saw volume up over 100%. At the time of writing, the floor price for Azuki is 25.95 Ethereum ETH/USD, or $90,695. Along with Azuki, an airdrop from the team also ranks fourth on the list with Something (listed as Beanz Official on OpenSea).

The project just says coming soon. Some sold their NFT quickly after it was thought to be an April Fool’s joke. Others have been snatching them up for what could be coming. The floor price on Beanz is 5.29 ETH.

World of Women Galaxy ranked second on the list and has a floor price of 1.21 ETH.

Bored Ape Yacht Club dropped from second to third and was one of only two in the top ten to see a decline in their sales volume. Mutant Ape Yacht Club also fell from third to sixth and saw a dip in sales volume.

New to the list along with Something were Impostors Genesis, Kiwami and Arcade Land.

Crabada, a play-to-earn game on the Avalanche AVX/USD blockchain, continued to rank in the top 10, where it has spent several weeks.

Outside of the top 10, Zombie Club Token, Cyber Brokers, Gutter Cat Juice and Invisible Friends all saw sales volume up 99% or more.

Solana Monkey Business, one of the top Solana SOL/USD NFTs, ranked 20th and saw increased sales volume. It was announced last week that Solana NFTs will be coming to OpenSea in April.

Axie Infinity, which is the most popular NFT collection by all-time sales volume, ranked 30th for the week with sales volume down 41.7%. The project, which used to be a staple in the top 10, saw a hack of its network that likely saw some pause in activity within the marketplace.

Photo: Courtesy of Marco Verch Professional on Flickr