Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Remain Steady: Why These Analysts Think Selling Pressure On Apex Crypto Is Fading

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 7, 2022 9:36 PM | 3 min read
Zinger Brief
  • Risk assets like equities regained some ground on Thursday, while cryptocurrencies held steady
  • Analysts expect Bitcoin to take a short-term tumble but remain bullish in the long-term
  • Whale accumulation of the apex coin has been spiking while illiquid supply is on the rise

Bitcoin and Ethereum were little changed over 24 hours leading up to Thursday night as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.05% to $2 trillion.

Price Performance Of Major Coins
Coin 24-hour 7-day Price
Bitcoin BTC/USD -0.3% -4.3% $43,405.22
Ethereum ETH/USD 0.85% -1.8% $3,228.88
Dogecoin DOGE/USD 0.6% 5.7% $0.15
Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap)
Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price
NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 16.1% $17.24
Mina (MINA) +12.1% $3.47
Ethereum Classic (ETC) +10.75% ​​$43.61

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Why It Matters: Among risk assets, equities made a favorable comeback with investors on Thursday, as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained 0.4% and 0.06%, respectively.

The U.S. Federal Reserve’s hawkish turn pushed the yield on 10-year Treasury notes to a three-year high and the dollar to a near two-year high. The yield on the 10-year paper rose 3.8 basis points to 2.647% on Thursday. The dollar index rose to 99.823, the highest since May 2020, according to a report from Reuters. 

On the cryptocurrency side, investor sentiment remains weak. Alternative.me’s “Crypto Fear & Greed Index” flashed “Fear” at press time, while the index showed “Neutral” last week.

However, the apex coin could struggle in the near future, according to Edward Moya, a senior market analyst with OANDA.

“Bitcoin has held up nicely given the recent bond market selloff, but it could struggle if that move continues. Bitcoin's long-term outlook remains bullish but if risk aversion runs wild, it could be vulnerable to a drop towards the $38,000 level,” said Moya, in a note seen by Benzinga.

The apex coin is at an “important breaker,” said cryptocurrency trader Michaël van de Poppe on Thursday. Should it fail to hold on, it could see a test around the $36,000 level, he said.

#Bitcoin couldn't hold the level at $44.7K and started to drop south, which we expected after losing that recent low.

Currently at an important breaker. If we hold this, all good, seems ready for another leg to $57K.

If we don't, then I'm seeing a test around $36K. pic.twitter.com/dFsxKtOcT5

— Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) April 7, 2022

Despite the suppressed prices, Bitcoin whale transactions have not taken a hit. Cryptocurrency data feed Santiment said it saw the largest spike in whale transactions in April on Thursday: 1,146 BTC moves valued at $100,000 or more.

With #Bitcoin's price still suppressed after dropping 7.4% this week, we've seen the largest spike in whale transactions so far in April. Between 4pm & 5pm UTC today, there were 1,146 $BTC moves valued at $100k or more, and prices have inched up since. https://t.co/gHlO6I2qyo pic.twitter.com/xWZJfNDfhe

— Santiment (@santimentfeed) April 7, 2022

Selling pressure on BTC is fading, according to Glassnode co-founders Jan & Yann, who tweeted Bitcoin's illiquid supply has been on the rise for the past 214 days and is surpassing the 2020 accumulation. 

#Bitcoin 's illiquid supply has been increasing for the past 214 days. Surpassing the 2020 accumulation.#BTC selling pressure is fading. See for yourself
https://t.co/puXlRHCMaK pic.twitter.com/4CdXXRooXE

— Negentropic (@Negentropic_) April 6, 2022

Read Next: $100 Invested In Bitcoin During The 2021 Miami Conference Is Worth This Much Now

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - Never miss a major update or micro movement with the biggest crypto reporting team on the internet.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

