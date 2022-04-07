Bitcoin BTC/USD is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and it is also the oldest. This year’s Bitcoin 2022 conference takes place from April 6-9 in Miami, Florida.

The Event: This year’s conference features speakers like MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR CEO Michael Saylor, PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL co-founder Peter Thiel, and Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood.

This year’s event is being held at the Miami Beach Convention Center and is expected to be attended by 35,000 attendees over four days. Over 3,000 companies are expected to participate.

The Investment: Last year, Bitcoin 2021 took place in Miami as well from June 4-5. If an investor, inspired by the likes of Saylor, Ron Paul, and Twitter Inc TWTR founder Jack Dorsey, invested $100 in the apex coin, here’s how much they would have at press time when BTC traded 0.3% higher over 24-hours at $43,313.24, according to Benzinga Pro data.

We will assume the investment was made on the very first day of the conference — June 4, 2021, when BTC closed at $36,894.41.

Date Of Purchase/Listing Purchase Amount Purchase Price Coins Obtained Current Worth Percentage Change June 4, 2021 $100 $36,894.41 0.0027 $117.40 17.4%

Our hypothetical investor would have gained 17.4% and would have made $17.40 since the last Bitcoin conference took place.

