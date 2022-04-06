QQQ
Here's Why AMD, Nvidia And Taiwan Semiconductor Shares Are Falling

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
April 6, 2022 1:57 PM | 1 min read

Shares of several companies in the semiconductor sector, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMDNVIDIA Corporation NVDA and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. TSM, are all trading lower amid a rise in U.S. Treasury yields as investors continue to weigh the Federal Reserve's rate hike outlook. A more aggressive rate hike approach to curb inflation could weigh on growth stocks.

Some analysts have also recently expressed concerns of slowing end markets, including PCs. 

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield is hovering around a new two-year high, which has pressured valuations in 2022. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 2.660% Wednesday morning before dipping to around the 2.600% level. When interest rates rise, the value of future cash flows is reduced for growth stocks, which in turn lower the value of the stock.

  • AMD is trading lower by 2.71% at $103.93
  • Nvidia is trading lower by 5.75% at $244.24
  • Taiwan Semiconductor is trading lower by 1.18% at $101.29

