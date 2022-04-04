Shiba Inu SHIB will now be available at 1800 cryptocurrency ATMs across 31 states in the U.S.

What Happened: Popular Bitcoin BTC/USD ATM operator Bitcoin of America said on Monday that it had added support for meme-based cryptocurrency Shiba Inu.

The addition comes after the ATM operator added Dogecoin DOGE/USD to its list of supported cryptocurrencies last month. It also supports Bitcoin, Ethereum ETH/USD, and Litecoin LTC/USD in all of its locations.

According to Bitcoin Of America, the decision to add support for SHIB was after the firm recognized its growing popularity.

Like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu has also seen a number of companies accepting it as a means of payment including AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. AMC and GameStop Corp. GME.

Last week, Shiba Inu’s developers revealed more details about its upcoming metaverse project. The team believes that its upcoming virtual world way lay the foundation for more utility in the months to come.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SHIB was trading at $0.00002681, up 1.81% in the last 24 hours. DOGE was trading at $0.15, gaining 5.37% over the same period.