Dogecoin Makes Way To 1,800 Bitcoin Of America ATMs Across The US

bySamyuktha Sriram
March 24, 2022 12:22 am
Cryptocurrency ATM operator Bitcoin of America has added Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) to its list of supported cryptocurrencies.

What Happened: In an announcement on Wednesday, Bitcoin of America said that DOGE is now available at over 1800 of its ATMs across 31 states in the United States.

In addition to DOGE, Bitcoin of America supports Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC).

In May 2021, the company rolled out its Universal Kiosk, which combines the functionality of a traditional ATM and a Bitcoin ATM.

Customers can use the machine to withdraw cash from a credit card and buy or sell cryptocurrencies in exchange for cash.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin With Cash Near You: Bitcoin ATM Guide

What Else: Dogecoin’s popularity has led to a number of companies including the meme-based cryptocurrency as an accepted payment for products and services.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC), Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:NEGG), GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) are some of the major companies that have added support for DOGE in the last year.

Price Action: DOGE traded at $0.14 during Asian hours on Thursday, gaining 11.55% over 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The cryptocurrency had a trading volume of over $1.5 billion, up 175% in the last 24 hours.

