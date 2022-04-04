Here's Why Plug Power, FuelCell And Sunrun Shares Are Rising

Shares of several companies in the broader industrials sector, including Plug Power Inc PLUG, FuelCell Energy Inc FCEL and Sunrun Inc RUN, are all trading higher amid overall market strength as investors await this week's Fed minutes and monitor the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Shares of several clean energy companies also saw marked strength in March, possibly due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict which has caused an increase in oil prices and pressure on some countries to become less dependent on Russian gas. Clean energy manufacturing and alternative energy names continue to see volatility amid surging oil prices, which has raised demand outlook for alternative energy.

