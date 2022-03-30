What's Going On With Nike Shares?

Nike Inc NKE shares are trading 0.25% higher at $139.48 Wednesday afternoon.

Nike shares have rose approximately 4.5% over the past 5 trading sessions and 11% over the past 10 trading sessions.

U.S. indices along with the broader market are trading lower as stocks pull back following Tuesday’s strength. Worse-than-expected U.S. GDP and a rebound in oil prices have weighed on market sentiment.

In recent news, Nike last week reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results. Nike reported third-quarter revenue of $10.9 billion, up 5% year-over-year and ahead of a consensus target of $10.6 billion… Read More

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. It designs, develops, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories.

Nike has a 52-week high of $179.10 and a 52-week low of $116.75, according to data from Benzinga Pro.