Here's How Alexis Ohanian Sported The Bored Ape Yacht Club At The Oscars

The 94th Academy Awards featured many memorable moments and outfits Sunday night. One clothing item is catching attention in the non-fungible token community.

What Happened: Tennis superstar Serena Williams and her sister Venus Williams kicked off the show on ABC, a unit of The Walt Disney Co DIS by introducing Beyonce’s song performance.

Beyonce sang “Be Alive,” a song from “King Richard,” a movie distributed by AT&T Inc T unit Warner Bros and is based on the life of the Williams sisters. Will Smith portrayed their father in the movie and took home the Best Actor award Sunday.

Serena Williams' outfit was well received by many media outlets, while her husband Alexis Ohanian received a decent review from Daily Mail.

“Her husband of more than four years, opted to wear a traditional black tuxedo and matching bow tie with a white shirt and black dress shoes,” the Daily Mail said.

Missing in the review were the Bored Ape Yacht Club cufflinks sported by Ohanian, who is the co-founder of Reddit.

Ohanian called the cufflinks a "must-have red carpet accessory."

Many in the Bored Ape community were quick to ask how they could get similar cufflinks and some suggested it could be an item coming in the company’s latest merch drop on Monday.

Why It’s Important: At the 2021 Met Gala, Ohanian wore a pin of a CryptoPunk on his tuxedo as part of his outfit. The punk is owned by Williams and was gifted to her by Ohanian.

The inclusion of Bored Ape merchandise as part of his outfit follows news that Ohanian’s SevenSevenSix was one of several investors in Bored Ape parent company Yuga Labs that valued the company at $4 billion.

Ohanian is also an inaugural member of the ApeDAO Ape Foundation that will oversee decisions made by holders of ApeCoin APE/USD.

Ohanian currently sports Bored Ape #822, which was purchased for 86.99 Ethereum ETH/USD in January, as his profile picture on Twitter Inc TWTR. Ohanian’s wallet holds several Bored Apes.

Photo: Courtesy of Collision Conf on Flickr