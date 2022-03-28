Shark Tank Investor Kevin O'Leary: 'No Chance We're Going To Be Banning Bitcoin'

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary believes that banning Bitcoin BTC/USD and other cryptocurrencies is no longer an existential threat.

What Happened: "There's no chance that we're going to be banning Bitcoin or anything else that holds economic promise in terms of developing new technologies for financial services and payment systems,” said O’Leary, in a recent interview with Kitco News.

"That's always been the hallmark of American entrepreneurship. We're not going to ban that."

According to the investor, the one thing that is “100% sure” is that cryptocurrencies will be regulated.

Once this regulation is in place, O’Leary sees institutional investors pouring trillions of dollars into the digital asset space. As a speculator, O’Leary expects to benefit from the fact that cryptocurrencies will be indexed.

Earlier this year, O’Leary revealed that he has allocated 20% of his portfolio to cryptocurrencies spread across 33 different positions in various cryptocurrencies.

The investor disclosed that he held more Ethereum ETH/USD than Bitcoin BTC/USD while also disclosing positions in Polygon MATIC/USD and Solana SOL/USD.

"If you own Microsoft Corporation MSFT, if you own Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL, why not own Bitcoin,” said O’Leary in a CNBC interview earlier this month.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, BTC traded at $46,900, up 5.5% in the last 24 hours, early Monday.

