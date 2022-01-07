Kevin O'Leary Reveals What His Crypto Portfolio Looks Like (Hint: He Holds More Ethereum Than Bitcoin)

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary says he has 33 different positions in various cryptocurrency tokens.

What Happened: The cryptocurrency skeptic turned Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) advocate revealed some of his cryptocurrency holdings in a recent interview with Cointelegraph.

“In individual tokens and chains, I’ve got 33 different positions — a wide range of diversity. You know, I look at this the same way I look at managing an equity portfolio. Never more than 5% in any one name, never more than 20% in any one sector,” he said.

“That mandate means that I can go up to 20% in crypto. Right now, I’m just over 10%, about 10.7%.”

O’Leary said he has positions in a number of cryptocurrencies that he believes “solve actual problems” such as Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC), and Solana (CRYPTO SOL).

“I'm an investor in Polygon …. what they decided to do is to try and reduce the cost by sitting on top of Ethereum and aggregating transactions so the gas fees are a fraction of what they would be if you’re doing one at a time, and I thought that was a brilliant strategy and I made an investment in Polygon,” said O’Leary.

“The same with Solana, the same with Ethereum, the same with Hbar.”

The investor also said that although Bitcoin is one of his larger crypto holdings, he has more Ethereum in his portfolio.

“I have a position in Bitcoin. It’s not my largest, it is close, it’s up in the top quartile though. Ethereum is larger than Bitcoin right now, for me,” he said.

Price Action: As of Friday morning, Bitcoin was trading at $41,643.62, down 2.78% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum was trading at $3,183.03, down 5.84% over the same period.