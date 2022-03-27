This Biopharma Company Has A Better 6-Month Return Than AMD, Nvidia, Ford, Wells Fargo And Bank Of America

AbbVie Inc ABBV is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, and over the past year, has delivered eye-popping returns for investors.

Since September 2021, AbbVie stock’s 6-month return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular tech, EV and financial services stocks: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, Ford Motor Company F, Wells Fargo & Co WFC and Bank of America Corp BAC.

AbbVie is a pharmaceutical company with a strong exposure to immunology and oncology. The company's top drug, Humira, represents close to half of the company's current profits.

AbbVie was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The recent acquisition of Allergan adds several new drugs in aesthetics and women's health. AbbVie was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.

Here's how the returns break down from September 2021 to present:

AMD is up from $108.16 to $119.67 for a return of 10.64%

Nvidia is up from $216.60 to $276.92 for a return of 27.85%

Ford is up from $14.16 to $16.47 for a return of 16.31%

Wells Fargo is up from $47.56 to $52.56 for a return of 10.51%

Bank of America is up from $43.26 to $43.73 for a return of 1.09%

And finally, AbbVie is up from $107.72 to $161.33 for a return of 49.77%

