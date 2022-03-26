This Steel Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Lucid, Apple, Microsoft, Bitcoin Cash And Ethereum

byHenry Khederian
March 26, 2022 12:44 pm
This Steel Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Lucid, Apple, Microsoft, Bitcoin Cash And Ethereum

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) is known as a global leader in flat-rolled steel production, and over the past year has delivered eye-popping returns for investors.

Since March 2021, Cleveland-Cliffs stock’s 1-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular EV, tech stocks and cryptocurrencies: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID), Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Cleveland-Cliffs is a flat-rolled steel producer and a manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. It is vertically integrated from mined raw materials and direct reduced iron to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling and tubing. 

Cleveland-Cliffs serves a diverse range of markets due to its comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products and supplying of steel to the automotive industry in North America. The company employs approximately 26,000 people across its mining, steel and downstream manufacturing operations in the U.S. and Canada.

Here's how the returns break down from March 2021 to present: 

  • Tesla is up from $618.71 to $1,010.64 for a return of 63.35%
  • Lucid is up from $23.02 to $25.16 for a return of 9.30%
  • Apple is up from $121.21 to $174.72 for a return of 44.15%
  • Microsoft is up from $236.48 to $303.68 for a return of 28.42%
  • Bitcoin Cash is down from $506.33 to $362.34 for a return of -28.44%
  • Ethereum is up from $1,706.06 to $3,126.70 for a return of 83.27%

And finally, Cleveland-Cliffs is up from $16.57 to $33.00 for a return of 99.16%

Also: US, UK Announce Trade Accord To Remove Tariffs On British Steel, American Whiskey: WSJ

