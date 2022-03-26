506.2M Dogecoin Transferred by Robinhood and Anonymous Whales
According to the cryptocurrency tracking service @DogeWhaleAlert, almost 506.2 million Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) have been moved by the popular Robinhood Markets Inc, (NASDAQ:HOOD) brokerage app and an anonymous whale.
Robinhood carried out three crypto transactions, moving three lumps of 100,000,000 Dogecoin each, between its internal addresses.
100,000,000 $DOGE ($13,679,600 USD) was transferred from a #Robinhood wallet to a #Robinhood wallet.
Fee: 10.00 ($1.37 USD)
Tx: https://t.co/cWJi97aj17
— Ðogecoin Whale Alert (@DogeWhaleAlert) March 24, 2022
Each of those transfers was worth $13,679,600 and each was sent for a tiny fee of $1.37 (10 Dogecoins).
Along with that, an anonymous crypto whale transferred the same amount of DOGE in a single lump: 206,263,823 coins. That comprised $27,958,442 in fiat and was moved to a top 20 wallet.
206,263,823 $DOGE ($27,958,442 USD) was transferred from an unknown wallet to a #Top20 wallet.
Fee: 71.19 ($9.65 USD)
Tx: https://t.co/9YlS8P3ICu
— Ðogecoin Whale Alert (@DogeWhaleAlert) March 24, 2022
At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.1325, 2.71% down in the last 24 hours. But on a 7-day performance, it is up by 7.81%.
The meme coin has been added by the Bitcoin of America chain of ATMs. That is 1,800 BTMs in around 39 US states.
