506.2M Dogecoin Transferred by Robinhood and Anonymous Whales

byBibhu Pattnaik
March 26, 2022 11:37 am
According to the cryptocurrency tracking service @DogeWhaleAlert, almost 506.2 million Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) have been moved by the popular Robinhood Markets Inc, (NASDAQ:HOOD) brokerage app and an anonymous whale. 

Robinhood carried out three crypto transactions, moving three lumps of 100,000,000 Dogecoin each, between its internal addresses.

Each of those transfers was worth $13,679,600 and each was sent for a tiny fee of $1.37 (10 Dogecoins).

Also Read: Is Dogecoin More Volatile Than ApeCoin?

Along with that, an anonymous crypto whale transferred the same amount of DOGE in a single lump: 206,263,823 coins. That comprised $27,958,442 in fiat and was moved to a top 20 wallet. 

At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.1325, 2.71% down in the last 24 hours. But on a 7-day performance, it is up by 7.81%. 

The meme coin has been added by the Bitcoin of America chain of ATMs. That is 1,800 BTMs in around 39 US states.  

