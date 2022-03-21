Is Dogecoin More Volatile Than ApeCoin?

byAJ Fabino
March 21, 2022 10:05 am
ApeCoin (CRYPTO: APE) was finally delivered to Bored Ape Yacht Club non-fungible token ecosystem owners on Wednesday.

The, "experimental asset," as it was labeled by Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), was listed there and on other prominent crypto exchanges.

The coin, developed by ApeCoin DAO, was created as an extension of the Bored Ape ecosystem and rewarded owners of Bored Ape Yacht Club and Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFTs with a designated amount of claimable tokens.

Volatility isn’t limited to only stocks and crypto. In 2021, the floor price of Bored Ape Yacht Club went from 0.16 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) to highs of 132 ETH.  

NFT and crypto heads considering volatility as a trading opportunity will surely think of volatility in one of last year’s most trending cryptos: Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)

See Also: How To Buy ApeCoin (APE)

Dogecoin nearly broke the internet in 2021 when millions of investors got behind the joke and pushed the price of the coin 137,395% up from its all-time lows. The trailblazing hype behind Dogecoin led the way for many coins like ApeCoin in the crypto space, but not without extreme volatility. Let’s compare the two:

Dogecoin

  • Price: $0.1204
  • 24hr low: $0.118
  • 24hr high: $0.1213
  • All Time Low: $0.00008547
  • All Time High: $0.7376
  • From All Time Low: +140,848.83%
  • From All Time High: -83.67%

ApeCoin

  • Price: $10.35
  • 24hr low: $9.54
  • 24hr high: $11.24
  • All Time Low: $1
  • All Time High: $39.40
  • From All Time Low: +934.47%
  • From All Time High: -73.73%

Since ApeCoin has existed for just under one week, we can complete this comparison with the one-day change in price and volume.

Dogecoin posted its largest one-day move on April 16, 2021, when the coin boomed from 18 to 43 cents, touting 138.89% gains with a volume of $69,410,680,685.

ApeCoin has had a 24-hour low of $9.54 and a 24-hour high of $11.24, posting 17.3% losses with a volume of $2,485,335,218.73. 

