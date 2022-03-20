If You Invest $100 In Shiba Inu Today, Here's How Much You'll Have If The Doge-Killer Returns To All-Time Highs

byChris Katje
March 20, 2022 9:02 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
If You Invest $100 In Shiba Inu Today, Here's How Much You'll Have If The Doge-Killer Returns To All-Time Highs

One of the cryptocurrencies that trended late in 2022 was Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB). Here’s a look at where the coin stands compared to its all-time high and what could be next.

What Happened: Shiba Inu became a trending cryptocurrency in October 2021 and hit an all-time high price of $0.00008845.

The coin trended on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) and Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google search engine, with fans of the coin calling for it to hit 1 cent.

The value of Shiba Inu fell in 2022 and is now well off its highs.

The coin still continues to see strong interest from new cryptocurrency traders and has also built a loyal following.

The calls continue for additional cryptocurrency platforms like Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) to join the list of companies that includes Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) in offering Shiba Inu for trading.

Additional platforms could boost interest and make the coin more accessible.

Related Link: How To Buy Shiba Inu

Investing $100: A $100 investment in Shiba Inu could purchase 4,189,359 coins based on the current price of $0.00002387 at the time of writing.

If Shiba Inu could get back to its all-time high of $0.00008845, the $100 investment would turn into $370.55, marking a return of 271%.

Shiba Inu has a market capitalization of $13.2 billion, ranking 15th and placing it just behind popular "meme crypto" Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), which ranks 13th. 

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Education Markets General

Related Articles

Coinbase Faces $5M Class Action Lawsuit Alleging Dogecoin And 78 Other Crypto Tokens Are 'Unlicensed Securities'

Coinbase Faces $5M Class Action Lawsuit Alleging Dogecoin And 78 Other Crypto Tokens Are 'Unlicensed Securities'

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) has been slapped with a class-action lawsuit that alleges the cryptocurrency exchange is operating as an unregistered securities bourse. read more
Shiba Inu Gets Added To Crypto.com DeFi Wallet

Shiba Inu Gets Added To Crypto.com DeFi Wallet

Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com has added Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) — the self-described “Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) killer” — to its decentralized finance (DeFi) wallet. read more
Doge-Killer Shiba Inu Begins Testing Burn Portal; Devs Announce Defense Team

Doge-Killer Shiba Inu Begins Testing Burn Portal; Devs Announce Defense Team

According to a new report, the development team behind the Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has started testing the burn portal developers announced read more
Such Speed, Much Wow! AMC Begins Accepting Dogecoin And Shiba Inu A Week Ahead Of Schedule

Such Speed, Much Wow! AMC Begins Accepting Dogecoin And Shiba Inu A Week Ahead Of Schedule

Movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) has started to accept Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:  read more