If You Invest $100 In Shiba Inu Today, Here's How Much You'll Have If The Doge-Killer Returns To All-Time Highs

One of the cryptocurrencies that trended late in 2022 was Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB). Here’s a look at where the coin stands compared to its all-time high and what could be next.

What Happened: Shiba Inu became a trending cryptocurrency in October 2021 and hit an all-time high price of $0.00008845.

The coin trended on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) and Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google search engine, with fans of the coin calling for it to hit 1 cent.

The value of Shiba Inu fell in 2022 and is now well off its highs.

The coin still continues to see strong interest from new cryptocurrency traders and has also built a loyal following.

The calls continue for additional cryptocurrency platforms like Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) to join the list of companies that includes Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) in offering Shiba Inu for trading.

Additional platforms could boost interest and make the coin more accessible.

Investing $100: A $100 investment in Shiba Inu could purchase 4,189,359 coins based on the current price of $0.00002387 at the time of writing.

If Shiba Inu could get back to its all-time high of $0.00008845, the $100 investment would turn into $370.55, marking a return of 271%.

Shiba Inu has a market capitalization of $13.2 billion, ranking 15th and placing it just behind popular "meme crypto" Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), which ranks 13th.