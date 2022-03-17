Here's Why TAL Education, New Oriental Education And Gaotu Techedu Shares Are Moving

Shares of Chinese companies, including TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL), New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) and Gaotu Techedu Inc (NYSE:GOTU), are all trading lower, selling off following marked strength Wednesday amid reports indicating China's financial stability and development committee urged market stability measures.

Shares of several Chinese stocks have seen weakness amid a COVID-19 outbreak in the country which has caused some business operations to cease. Shares of Asia-Pacific stocks have also seen weakness in March as Russia-Ukraine tensions weigh on trader and investor sentiment.

TAL Education is trading lower by 4.0% at $2.50.

New Oriental Education is trading lower by 5.5% at $1.12.

Gaotu Techedu is trading lower by 4.5% at $1.80.