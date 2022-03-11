Such Speed, Much Wow! AMC Begins Accepting Dogecoin And Shiba Inu A Week Ahead Of Schedule

Such Speed, Much Wow! AMC Begins Accepting Dogecoin And Shiba Inu A Week Ahead Of Schedule

Movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) has started to accept Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) for online payments a week earlier than expected.

What Happened: AMC CEO Adam Aron took to Twitter to make the announcement, saying that cryptocurrency payment service provider BitPay helped make it possible to accept the two cryptocurrencies.

Why It Matters: Aron had previously said that BitPay would be live for online payments on AMC’s website by March 19 and on its mobile app by April 16.

The company already accepts Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) for movie tickets. The company also made its foray into the non fungible token (NFT) space last year.

The move underscores AMC’s intentions to better connect with its newfound backers and retail investors who are highly enthusiastic about cryptocurrencies.

Earlier this week, Aron reiterated that AMC might issue its own cryptocurrency if the company sees “enormous opportunity” in the sector.

Price Action: AMC closed almost 2.5% lower in Thursday's regular trading session at $15.32 and further lost 0.1% in the after-hours session to $15.30.

Dogecoin is down 3.3% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1153 at press time. Shiba Inu is down 4.3% during the period to $0.00002222.

Photo by Ser_Amantio_di_Nicolao on Wikimedia

 

