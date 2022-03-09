$124M Crypto Scam? SEC Charges Sibling Founders Of Ethereum-Based Coin

byAdrian Zmudzinski
March 9, 2022 7:08 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
$124M Crypto Scam? SEC Charges Sibling Founders Of Ethereum-Based Coin

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged “modern-day snake-oil salesmen” siblings for allegedly defrauding cryptocurrency investors out of $124 million.

What Happened: In a Tuesday statement, the SEC announced that it charged John and Jonatina Barksdale for running Ormeus Coin (CRYPTO: ORMEUS), alleged to be a cryptocurrency scam.

The Ethereum-based (CRYPTO: ETH)-token in question claimed to be powered by "green energy" and to have a $250 million cryptocurrency mining operation and was producing $5.4 million to $8 million per month in mining revenues.”

The siblings purportedly abandoned their mining operations in 2019 after generating under $3 million in revenue. SEC's Division of Enforcement Associate Director Melissa Hodgman alleges "that the Barksdales acted as modern-day snake-oil salesmen, using social media, promotional websites, and in-person roadshows to mislead retail investors for their own personal benefit."

The complaint was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and charges the siblings with violating the federal securities laws and seeks injunctive relief, disgorgement plus interest, and civil penalties. CoinMarketCap data suggests that the coin is available on cryptocurrency exchanges HitBTC, BW, Finexbox and PancakeSwap at the time of writing.

ORMEUS Price Action: As of press time, Ormeus Coin is trading at $0.001919 after seeing its price fall by nearly 40% over the last 24%.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Government News Regulations Legal SEC Markets

Related Articles

Bitcoin Sees Sudden 8% Rise, Breaches $41K — Ethereum, Dogecoin Follow Course

Bitcoin Sees Sudden 8% Rise, Breaches $41K — Ethereum, Dogecoin Follow Course

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) surged by 7.8% during Asian hours on Wednesday to $41,632. read more
Bye-Bye Bitcoin? 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Sees US Seizing All Crypto After Biden's Executive Order

Bye-Bye Bitcoin? 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Sees US Seizing All Crypto After Biden's Executive Order

Robert Kiyosaki, the best-selling author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," has predicted that U.S. President Joe Biden's executive order to regulate cryptocurrency will mark the downfall for the asset class. read more
AMC Chief Says There Has Been 'Immediate Benefit' To Business From Enabling Crypto Payments

AMC Chief Says There Has Been 'Immediate Benefit' To Business From Enabling Crypto Payments

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) CEO Adam Aron said that the movie theater chain has already seen a benefit from accepting cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin ( read more
This DeFi Coin Founded by Andre Cronje Is The Most Traded Crypto By Ethereum Whales Today

This DeFi Coin Founded by Andre Cronje Is The Most Traded Crypto By Ethereum Whales Today

Yearn.finance (CRYPTO: YFI) has emerged as the most traded cryptocurrency by the 1,000 biggest Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) wallets in the past 24 hours. read more