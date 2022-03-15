Here's Why Peloton Shares Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
March 15, 2022 1:11 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Here's Why Peloton Shares Are Rising

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) shares are trading higher by 9.75% at $22.17 after Bernstein initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $40 price target.

The stock may also be seeing some upward movement amid overall market strength following US PPI data. USA PPI month-over-month for Feb was 0.800% vs the 0.900% consensus estimate, which helped ease some inflation concerns. US equities have been volatile this week as investors await Wednesday's Fed decision

Poloton has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $129.70. 

See Also: Costco And This Cybersecurity Stock Will Be Featured On 'Mad Money' Tonight

Peloton Interactive operates an interactive fitness platform.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Peloton Shares Are Rising

Why Peloton Shares Are Rising

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) shares are trading higher by 30.6% at $32.12 Monday morning following a report from the Wall Street Journal suggesting the company has drawn interest from potential suitors including Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: read more
Peloton Shares Soar Over Speculation Of Possible Takeover

Peloton Shares Soar Over Speculation Of Possible Takeover

Why Peloton Shares Are Soaring After Hours

Why Peloton Shares Are Soaring After Hours

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) is soaring nearly 30% in Friday's after-hours session following a report from the Wall Street Journal t read more
Why Peloton Shares Are Falling

Why Peloton Shares Are Falling

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) shares are trading lower by 8.3% at $27.25 in sympathy with the overall market amid a rise in Treasury yields along with anticipation of Fed tapering. read more