Costco And This Cybersecurity Stock Will Be Featured On 'Mad Money' Tonight

Costco Wholesale Corp COST president Ron Vachris and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD CEO George Kurtz will be featured on "Mad Money" Tuesday night with Jim Cramer.
"Costco is a stock you can buy," Cramer said on CNBC. He likes the stock under current market and economic conditions because the company focuses on saving money for its customers and refrains from passing along inflation costs.
Cramer is looking for gems in this market and Costco is one of them, he said, adding that cybersecurity stocks are also hot amid rising geopolitical tensions.
Cramer is set to interview Vachris and Kurtz when the show kicks off at 6 p.m. ET.
From Last Week: PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Costco
COST, CRWD Price Action: At time of publication, Costco was up 1.12% at $531.84 and CrowdStrike was up 2.63% at $187.93.
Photo: Open Grid Scheduler from Flickr.
