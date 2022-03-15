Costco And This Cybersecurity Stock Will Be Featured On 'Mad Money' Tonight

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Costco Wholesale Corp COST president Ron Vachris and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD CEO George Kurtz will be featured on "Mad Money" Tuesday night with Jim Cramer.

"Costco is a stock you can buy," Cramer said on CNBC. He likes the stock under current market and economic conditions because the company focuses on saving money for its customers and refrains from passing along inflation costs.

Cramer is looking for gems in this market and Costco is one of them, he said, adding that cybersecurity stocks are also hot amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Cramer is set to interview Vachris and Kurtz when the show kicks off at 6 p.m. ET.

COST, CRWD Price Action: At time of publication, Costco was up 1.12% at $531.84 and CrowdStrike was up 2.63% at $187.93.

Photo: Open Grid Scheduler from Flickr.