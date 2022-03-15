Here's Why eBay, GameStop And Shopify Shares Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
March 15, 2022 12:15 pm
Shares of several companies in the retail & apparel sector, including eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) and Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP), are trading higher amid overall market strength following a lighter-than-expected U.S. PPI report.

USA PPI month-over-month for Feb was 0.800% vs the 0.900% consensus estimate. The prior reading was 1.000%.

Notably, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly 40% of the February increase in prices for final demand goods can be attributed to the index for gasoline, which rose 14.8%. Prices for diesel fuel, electric power, jet fuel, motor vehicles and equipment and dairy products also advanced.

See Also: Costco And This Cybersecurity Stock Will Be Featured On 'Mad Money' Tonight

eBay is trading higher by 2.9% at $53.58.

GameStop is trading higher by 3.0% at $80.50.

Shopify is trading higher by 5.4% at $540.03.

