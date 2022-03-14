Here's Why Amazon, Apple And Nvidia Shares Are Falling On Monday

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares all are trading lower amid overall market weakness. Russia-Ukraine uncertainty and an expected Fed rate hike have weighed on stocks,

Shares of companies in the broader tech sector are also trading lower after the 10-year US Treasury yield is hovering around a two-year high, which has pressured valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 2.138% Monday morning before dipping to around the 2.110% level. When interest rates rise, the value of future cash flows is reduced for growth stocks, which in turn lower the value of the stock.

Amazon is trading lower by 2.07% at $2,850.24.

Apple is trading lower by 2.2% at $151.33.

Nvidia is trading lower by 2.89% at $214.42.