Here's Why Moderna Shares Are Rising On Monday

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares are trading higher by 18.9% at $164.27 after the company announced the first participant has been dosed in a clinical trial of an experimental HIV trimer mRNA vaccine.

According to Moderna, the primary hypothesis is that the soluble and membrane-bound HIV envelope trimer mRNA vaccines will be safe and well-tolerated by HIV-uninfected individuals and will elicit autologous neutralizing antibodies. Moderna says the trial is expected to enroll approximately 100 HIV-negative adults, aged 18 to 55 years.

See Also: Here's Why Affirm Raised Guidance Today

Moderna has a 52-week high of $497.49 and a 52-week low of $117.34.