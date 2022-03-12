Here's How Much $100 In Ethereum Could Be Worth If Standard Chartered's $35,000 Price Prediction Comes True

One of the largest banks in the world placed a bullish call on cryptocurrency Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) in September 2021. Here’s a look at how much a small investment in the cryptocurrency could return if the price prediction is reached.

What Happened: Standard Chartered has been in business for over 160 years and operates financial services in over 59 countries. The company is publicly listed in London and Hong Kong and has 776 branches worldwide.

The banking giant, which is one of the top 100 listed companies on the London Stock Exchange, set a price target on Ethereum in September 2021.

Standard Chartered’s global research team placed a price prediction of $35,000 on Ethereum. The bank also said Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could rise 3x from the levels at the time to a price in a range of $50,000 to $175,000.

While the bank said Ethereum had more risk than Bitcoin, it saw more use cases and a better long term opportunity for Ethereum.

Related Link: Here's How Much $100 In Bitcoin Could Be Worth In 2030 If Cathie Wood's Price Prediction Comes True

A $100 Investment: Ethereum trades at $2,589.35 at the time of writing.

A $100 investment in the second largest cryptocurrency could purchase 0.0386 ETH. If the price of Ethereum hits $35,000 as predicted, the $100 investment would be wroth $1,351.

The $100 investment would return 1,251% from today’s price to the $35,000 price target from Standard Chartered.