Here's How Much $100 Invested In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago Is Worth Right Now

Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have seen excellent returns since March 2017. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NASDAQ:SPY), Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) have returned 77.22%, 146.34% and 58.01%.

As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it of late, a number of the most popular cryptocurrencies have had returns which make tried and true investments like ETFs look trifling. Early cryptocurrency supporters that bought 5 years ago and held on for the long-term have been treated to epic returns on their investment.

For standout returns look no further than Dogecoin, among the biggest shockers in the broader crypto world and a favorite of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, the meme crypto was created by software engineer Billy Markus in only 3 hours. Markus will be the first to admit that Dogecoin was created as a joke… Read More

Winners Since March 2017: Here’s how much $100 in each of the following cryptocurrencies back in March 2017 would be worth today:

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC): $4,061.86

(CRYPTO: BTC): $4,061.86 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH): $5,136.59

(CRYPTO: ETH): $5,136.59 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE): $48,844.10

