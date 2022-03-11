Why Starbucks, Shake Shack And Dutch Bros Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
March 11, 2022 2:14 pm
Shares of several companies in the restaurants and leisure sector, including Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) and Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS), are trading lower amid continued uncertainty from the Russia-Ukraine conflict which has weighed on stocks and economic sentiment.

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict persists, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) has fallen by 4.20% at $332.71 over the past month, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) has lost 3.68% to $424.23 and the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) has fallen by 5.39% to $328.35. Stocks have also suffered losses in early 2022 as investors react to US inflation data, Fed tapering outlook and a new 2-year high in the 10-year US Treasury yield.

Starbucks is trading lower by 2.50% at $84.99.

Shake Shack is trading lower by 4.59% at $63.65.

Dutch Bros is trading lower by 7.72% at $48.88.

