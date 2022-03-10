Dogecoin Was Just The Beginning: Slim Jim Has Metaverse Plans

Slim Jim — a sausage brand owned by Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) — plans to jump onto the metaverse bandwagon after launching its own Dogecoin-featuring (CRYPTO: DOGE) non-fungible tokens back in April 2021, and offering DOGE-themed merchandise in October last year.

In April, the firm's CEO Sean Connolly also said that the brand's fans "should be on the lookout for additional crypto-themed activations in the future."

What Happened: Slim Jim recently filed for trademarks for “Slim Jim,” “Meataverse” and “Long Boi Gang” with the filings detailing plans to offer “services featuring virtual goods, virtual food products and non-fungible tokens,” as well as “providing a metaverse for people to browse, accumulate, buy, sell and trade virtual food products.”

Back in October, Slim Jim changed its Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) name to MEATA in an attempt to mock Facebook rebranding to Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) — but the filings make it apparent that the brand intended to use that word for more than poking fun at the social media giant. The firm tweeted at the time: "Welcome to the MEATAverse."