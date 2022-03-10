Why Amazon Shares Are Rising

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares are trading higher by 4.7% at $2,917.75 after the company reported a 20-for-1 stock split and a $10 billion share buyback.

Amazon says, subject to shareholder approval of the stock split, each company shareholder of record at the close of business on May 27, 2022 will have 19 additional shares for every one share held as of such date reflected in their accounts on or about June 3, 2022. Amazon says trading is expected to begin on a split-adjusted basis on June 6, 2022.

Amazon also announced a share buyback of up to $10 billion… Read More

Amazon is a leading online retailer and one of the highest-grossing e-commerce aggregators.

Amazon has a 52-week high of $3,773.08 and a 52-week low of $2,671.45.