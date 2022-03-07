Top 10 NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume: CyberBrokers Tops List; CloneX, WonderPals, Sorare Move Up

The non-fungible token market continues to heat up with strong sales volume on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace for buying and selling items.

A waitlist for the highly anticipated Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) NFT marketplace has more than 2.5 million people signed up, which could increase the valuation and demand for NFT projects.

Every week, Benzinga takes a look at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume.

Here is a look at the top 10 NFT projects from the past week, as reported by CryptoSlam.

CyberBrokers: $22.9 million, N/A

$22.9 million, N/A Invisible Friends: $20.2 million, -68.3%

$20.2 million, -68.3% CloneX: $15.9 million, +10.2%

$15.9 million, +10.2% WonderPals: $13.7 million, +21.2%

$13.7 million, +21.2% Bored Ape Yacht Club: $11.8 million, -53.8%

$11.8 million, -53.8% Azuki: $11.5 million, -21.4%

$11.5 million, -21.4% Axie Infinity: $10.6 million, -18.7%

$10.6 million, -18.7% CryptoPunks: $9.3 million, -38.5%

$9.3 million, -38.5% Mutant Ape Yacht Club: $9.0 million, -30.9%

$9.0 million, -30.9% Sorare: $8.3 million, -12.9%

What Happened: CyberBrokers topped the list for the week. The collection is from artist Josie Bellini and is trading with a floor price of 1.35 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) on OpenSea.

Invisible Friends moved down to second place after topping last week’s report. The project has a floor price of 7.2 ETH for the 5,000 piece collection.

CloneX was among the biggest movers of the week, gaining 10% in sales volume and moving from eighth place in the previous week. The collection is from RTFKT, a digital sneaker company that was acquired by Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

WonderPals was new to the top ten and came in fourth place on the week as the project had its artwork revealed.

Bored Ape Yacht Club and Azuki remained in the top ten list once again, with the projects moving down one position and up one position respectively from the prior report.

Popular NFT projects Axie Infinity and CryptoPunks rejoined the top ten list.

Sorare, which offers digital soccer NFTs, came in tenth place, its first time in the top ten in several months.

Outside the top ten, last week’s second place finisher 3Landers came in 11th followed by play-to-earn game Crabada, built on the Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVX) blockchain at 12th.

NFL All Day, which was recently launched by Dapper Labs, came in 21st place with $4.6 million in volume. Dapper Labs’ NBA Top Shot ranked 15th with $5.4 million in sales volume.

The Walking Dead: Walker Access, a NFT project based on the popular AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) television show, came in 13th place with $5.5 million in sales volume

VeeFriends ranked 16th in sales volume last week with a 259% gain in sales volume. Founder Gary Vee has been announcing many details for the upcoming launch of VeeFriends 2 and the project could find its way back into next week’s top ten report.

Photo: Courtesy of Marco Verch Professional on Flickr