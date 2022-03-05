If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin At The Bottom Of US Markets In 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

byHenry Khederian
March 5, 2022 3:28 pm
Investors who have put money into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns since the bottom of the market on Mar. 23, 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NASDAQ:SPY), Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) have returned 98.00%, 104.51% and 84.77% since then.

As good as investors in the major US indices have had it of late, cryptocurrencies have performed that much better. Cryptocurrency bulls who bought when U.S. markets bottomed out in March 2020 and held on for the long-term, despite the ongoing volatility, have been treated to epic returns on their investment.

Winners Since Mar. 23, 2020: Here’s how much $100 in each of the following cryptocurrencies back at the bottom of the US market on March 23, 2020 would be worth today:

  • Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC): $676.17
  • Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH): $1,984.04
  • Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE): $6,816.15

Also Read: If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Starbucks And Plug Power 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

