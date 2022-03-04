Here's How Much $100 In Dogecoin Could Be Worth If DOGE Returns To All-Time Highs

One of the most popular cryptocurrencies took the world by storm in 2021. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was a trending topic many times as it saw its valuation rise.

Since its peak, the value of the coin has fallen back to earth. Here’s a look at how much the coin could be worth if it returns to all-time highs.

What Happened: Dogecoin began trading at $0.047 to kick-off 2021. The coin quickly rose in interest and became a trending topic on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) and other social media platforms the first week of the year.

Dogecoin continued to rise throughout the first couple of months, helped by support from big names like Mark Cuban and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.

The cryptocurrency hit an all-time high of $0.7376 in May. The rise to all-time highs coincided with Musk announcing his appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” a show that airs on NBC, a unit of Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Dogecoin fell after Musk’s appearance, which featured several references to the crypto.

Dogecoin ended the year trading at $0.1705.

Investing $100 In Dogecoin: Dogecoin may have enjoyed its peak moment in 2021 and never reach all-time highs again.

The popular cryptocurrency, which ranks 13th by market capitalization, could also shoot higher as more retailers begin to accept Dogecoin as a payment option.

One of the big stories in 2021 was cryptocurrency trading platforms like Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), eToro and others adding the coin due to user demand.

A push to #acceptdoge at more retailers including McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) could become a storyline to watch in 2022.

A $100 investment in Dogecoin at the time of writing could buy 793.65 DOGE, based on a price of $0.126. If Dogecoin can return to all-time highs, the $100 investment today would be worth $585.40.